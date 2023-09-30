Michael Harris II vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.220 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Explore More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .290 with 32 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 11th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
- Harris II has picked up a hit in 94 of 136 games this season, with multiple hits 33 times.
- He has homered in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (16 of 136), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Harris II has an RBI in 38 of 136 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 39.7% of his games this year (54 of 136), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (11.8%) he has scored more than once.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|74
|.295
|AVG
|.285
|.329
|OBP
|.325
|.482
|SLG
|.469
|25
|XBH
|28
|7
|HR
|11
|26
|RBI
|29
|45/9
|K/BB
|56/16
|8
|SB
|12
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.00).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 242 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Adon gets the start for the Nationals, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.42 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.42, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.
