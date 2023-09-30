Matt Olson -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals, with Joan Adon on the mound, on September 30 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Nationals.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

Joan Adon TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (170) this season while batting .282 with 84 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 18th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Olson will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 with one homer during his last outings.

Olson has reached base via a hit in 112 games this season (of 160 played), and had multiple hits in 47 of those games.

Looking at the 160 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 46 of them (28.8%), and in 7.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 48.1% of his games this year, Olson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 16 contests.

He has scored in 94 games this season (58.8%), including multiple runs in 29 games.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 79 GP 81 .300 AVG .266 .405 OBP .374 .645 SLG .570 42 XBH 42 28 HR 26 71 RBI 66 77/50 K/BB 90/54 1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings