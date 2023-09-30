On Saturday, Marcell Ozuna (.610 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Joan Adon. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Joan Adon

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Ozuna has 30 doubles, 37 home runs and 56 walks while hitting .272.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is eighth in slugging.

Ozuna has gotten a hit in 100 of 142 games this season (70.4%), including 34 multi-hit games (23.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 34 games this season (23.9%), leaving the park in 6.3% of his plate appearances.

Ozuna has had an RBI in 55 games this season (38.7%), including 26 multi-RBI outings (18.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 45.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.5%.

Home Away 73 GP 69 .298 AVG .244 .366 OBP .319 .596 SLG .484 39 XBH 28 20 HR 17 47 RBI 47 63/29 K/BB 70/27 0 SB 0

