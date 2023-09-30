In the game between the Kennesaw State Owls and Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Saturday, September 30 at 6:00 PM, our projection model expects the Owls to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Kennesaw State vs. Charleston Southern Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Kennesaw State (-1.0) 51.7 Kennesaw State 26, Charleston Southern 25

Kennesaw State Betting Info (2022)

The Owls went 4-7-0 ATS last season.

Owls games hit the over nine out of 11 times last year.

Charleston Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers covered three times in 10 games with a spread last season.

Buccaneers games went over the point total five out of 10 times last season.

Owls vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Charleston Southern 14.5 42.0 10.0 12.5 19.0 71.5 Kennesaw State 23.3 20.5 33.0 19.0 13.5 22.0

