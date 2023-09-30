Grace Kim will compete at the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club, taking place from September 29-30.

Looking to place a wager on Kim at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +6000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

Grace Kim Insights

Kim has finished under par six times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last 14 rounds.

Kim has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In her past five appearances, Kim has had an average finish of 31st.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut twice.

In her past five tournaments, Kim has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 23 -4 283 1 10 1 2 $809,497

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,025 yards, 587 yards longer than the 6,438-yard par 71 at this week's tournament.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pinnacle Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Pinnacle Country Club is 6,438 yards, 148 yards shorter than the average course Kim has played in the past year (6,586).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 94th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.25-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship ranked in the fifth percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.01).

Kim was better than 38% of the competitors at the Kroger Queen City Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.85.

Kim shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Kim did not record a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Kim did not record a birdie or better on a single one of the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship. The tournament average was 5.3.

At that most recent competition, Kim's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Kim finished the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, less than the field average, 3.5.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Kim bettered the field's average of 1.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

