Georgia Tech vs. Bowling Green: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Bowling Green Falcons (1-3) will look to upset the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The Yellow Jackets are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 22.5 points. The over/under is set at 51.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia Tech vs. Bowling Green matchup.
Georgia Tech vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
Georgia Tech vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|Bowling Green Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia Tech (-22.5)
|51.5
|-2000
|+1000
|FanDuel
|Georgia Tech (-22.5)
|51.5
|-2100
|+1000
Week 5 Odds
Georgia Tech vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends
- Georgia Tech has won two games against the spread this season.
- Bowling Green has covered once in three matchups with a spread this season.
- The Falcons have covered the spread when playing as at least 22.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
Georgia Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
