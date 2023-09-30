Georgia Tech vs. Bowling Green Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 30
Our projection model predicts the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will defeat the Bowling Green Falcons on Saturday, September 30 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Georgia Tech vs. Bowling Green Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Bowling Green (+21)
|Over (50.5)
|Georgia Tech 32, Bowling Green 23
Week 5 ACC Predictions
Georgia Tech Betting Info (2023)
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Yellow Jackets a 93.3% chance to win.
- The Yellow Jackets have two wins against the spread this year.
- Two of the Yellow Jackets' three games have gone over the point total.
- The total for this game is 50.5, six points fewer than the average total in Georgia Tech games thus far this season.
Bowling Green Betting Info (2023)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 11.1% chance of a victory for the Falcons.
- The Falcons have covered the spread once in three opportunities this year.
- Bowling Green is 1-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 21-point underdogs.
- In theFalcons' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).
- The average point total for the Bowling Green this year is 1.7 points lower than this game's over/under.
Yellow Jackets vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Georgia Tech
|33.8
|29
|48
|13
|26.5
|32
|Bowling Green
|18.8
|29.5
|22.5
|26.5
|15
|32.5
