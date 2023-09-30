The Georgia State Panthers (4-0) are only 1.5-point favorites at home at Center Parc Stadium against the Troy Trojans (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Both squads feature strong rush defenses, with the Panthers 23rd against the run in the nation, and the Trojans 24th defending the rushing attack. A 50.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Georgia State is totaling 439.8 yards per game on offense (38th in the FBS), and rank 97th on defense, yielding 401.0 yards allowed per game. With 25.5 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Troy ranks 85th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 95th, giving up 28.0 points per game.

Georgia State vs. Troy Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Center Parc Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Georgia State vs Troy Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia State -1.5 -105 -115 50.5 -110 -110 -115 -105

Week 5 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Georgia State Betting Records & Stats

Georgia State has posted a 3-0-0 record against the spread this season.

The Panthers have been favored by 1.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

Georgia State has combined with its opponent to go over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

Georgia State has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Georgia State has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Panthers a 53.5% chance to win.

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger leads Georgia State with 994 yards (248.5 ypg) on 73-of-105 passing with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 263 rushing yards on 47 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Marcus Carroll has racked up 508 yards on 96 carries while finding the end zone eight times.

Robert Lewis' 386 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 27 times and has totaled 20 receptions and five touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has reeled in 12 passes while averaging 62.3 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jacari Carter's 14 catches have yielded 124 yards.

Kevin Swint has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and also has 3.0 TFL and 15 tackles.

Georgia State's leading tackler, Jontrey Hunter, has 28 tackles and 1.0 TFL this year.

Gavin Pringle has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 14 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and two passes defended to his name.

