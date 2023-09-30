Georgia State vs. Troy: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Georgia State Panthers (4-0), with college football's 23rd-ranked run defense, meet the Troy Trojans (2-2) and their 24th-ranked run D on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Panthers are just 1.5-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 50.5 points.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia State vs. Troy matchup in this article.
Georgia State vs. Troy Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Center Parc Stadium
Georgia State vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia State Moneyline
|Troy Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia State (-1.5)
|50.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Georgia State (-1.5)
|51.5
|-125
|+104
Georgia State vs. Troy Betting Trends
- Georgia State has won all three of its games against the spread this season.
- The Panthers have been favored by 1.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.
- Troy has not won against the spread this year in three chances.
- The Trojans have not covered the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
Georgia State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
