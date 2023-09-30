Our projection model predicts the Georgia State Panthers will defeat the Troy Trojans on Saturday, September 30 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Center Parc Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia State vs. Troy Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia State (-1.5) Toss Up (50.5) Georgia State 26, Troy 23

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 5 Sun Belt Predictions

Georgia State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Georgia State vs. Troy? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this game's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 53.5%.

The Panthers haven't lost a game against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 1.5-point favorites or more, Georgia State has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.

One Panthers game (out of three) has gone over the point total this year.

The total for this game is 50.5, 6.0 points fewer than the average total in Georgia State games thus far this season.

Troy Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Trojans based on the moneyline is 51.2%.

The Trojans are winless against the spread so far this year (0-3-0).

Troy is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this year.

One of the Trojans' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

The average point total for Troy this season is 1.0 point higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Trojans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia State 37.0 22.8 38.5 24.5 35.5 21.0 Troy 25.5 28.0 29.7 23.3 13.0 42.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.