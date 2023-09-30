Best Bets & Odds for the Georgia State vs. Troy Game – Saturday, September 30
The Georgia State Panthers (4-0) have a Sun Belt matchup against the Troy Trojans (2-2). For odds and best bets, keep reading.
When and Where is Georgia State vs. Troy?
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Center Parc Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Georgia State 33, Troy 16
- Georgia State has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
- The Panthers have played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.
- Troy lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Trojans have played as an underdog of -105 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Panthers have an implied win probability of 53.5%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Georgia State (-1)
- Georgia State has played three games, posting three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Panthers have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 1 point or more.
- Troy is winless against the spread this season.
- This season, the Trojans are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 1 point or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (50.5)
- Georgia State and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's over/under of 50.5 points once this season.
- There have been two games featuring Troy this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 50.5.
- Together, the two teams combine for 62.5 points per game, 12 points more than the total of 50.5 for this game.
Splits Tables
Georgia State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|56.5
|54.5
|57.5
|Implied Total AVG
|31
|29
|32
|ATS Record
|3-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|1-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
Troy
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.5
|52.5
|49.5
|Implied Total AVG
|29.7
|28
|33
|ATS Record
|0-3-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
