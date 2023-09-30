The Georgia Southern Eagles (3-1) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Eagles favored to win by 6.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 63.5 points.

Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: NFL Network
  • City: Statesboro, Georgia
  • Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Georgia Southern Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline
BetMGM Georgia Southern (-6.5) 63.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Georgia Southern (-6.5) 63.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

  • Georgia Southern has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Eagles have won their only game this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
  • Coastal Carolina has covered three times in four chances against the spread this year.
  • The Chanticleers have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Georgia Southern 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Sun Belt +1100 Bet $100 to win $1100

