Sun Belt opponents meet when the Georgia Southern Eagles (3-1) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-2) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium.

Georgia Southern is averaging 34.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 41st in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 32nd, allowing 18.3 points per game. In terms of points scored Coastal Carolina ranks 56th in the FBS (31.5 points per game), and it is 44th defensively (20.0 points allowed per game).

In the article below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup on NFL Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina Key Statistics

Georgia Southern Coastal Carolina 480.0 (25th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.3 (64th) 334.3 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.5 (80th) 139.3 (86th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 133.8 (91st) 340.8 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.5 (31st) 10 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (29th) 6 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (13th)

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has recorded 1,289 yards (322.3 ypg) on 132-of-182 passing with nine touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

OJ Arnold has carried the ball 31 times for a team-high 256 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner. He's also tacked on seven catches for 64 yards (16.0 per game).

Jalen White has racked up 184 yards on 34 carries, scoring two times.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has hauled in 29 catches for 310 yards (77.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Khaleb Hood has hauled in 27 receptions totaling 283 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Dalen Cobb's 15 receptions have turned into 161 yards.

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has put up 1,003 passing yards, or 250.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.7% of his passes and has collected five touchdowns with two interceptions.

Braydon Bennett has run for 131 yards on 34 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Jared Brown has 208 receiving yards (52.0 yards per game) on 20 catches and one touchdown while racking up 95 rushing yards on five carries with one touchdown.

Sam Pinckney has totaled 21 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 311 (77.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 36 times and has two touchdowns.

Kyre Duplessis' seven targets have resulted in five catches for 112 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Georgia Southern or Coastal Carolina gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.