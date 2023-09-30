The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Nationals.

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Riley has 31 doubles, three triples, 37 home runs and 59 walks while batting .281.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

Riley has picked up a hit in 70.1% of his 157 games this season, with multiple hits in 35.0% of those games.

He has gone deep in 22.3% of his games in 2023 (35 of 157), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Riley has had an RBI in 60 games this season (38.2%), including 24 multi-RBI outings (15.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored at least once 84 times this year (53.5%), including 27 games with multiple runs (17.2%).

Home Away 77 GP 80 .292 AVG .271 .363 OBP .331 .534 SLG .503 36 XBH 35 17 HR 20 43 RBI 55 86/31 K/BB 83/28 2 SB 1

