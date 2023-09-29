Who are the probable pitchers lined up to take the ball on Friday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes J.P. France toeing the rubber for the Astros, and Zac Gallen getting the nod for the Diamondbacks.

Read on to find the expected starters for every contest on the schedule for September 29.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Marlins at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Edward Cabrera (7-7) to the mound as they face the Pirates Friday.

MIA: Cabrera PIT: TBD 21 (96 IP) Games/IP - 4.22 ERA - 10.8 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Pirates

MIA Odds to Win: -120

-120 PIT Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8.5 runs

Guardians at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Cal Quantrill (3-7) to the hill as they take on the Tigers, who will look to Joey Wentz (3-11) for the game between the clubs on Friday.

CLE: Quantrill DET: Wentz 18 (94.2 IP) Games/IP 24 (103.1 IP) 5.13 ERA 6.45 5.2 K/9 8.4

For a full breakdown of the Quantrill vs Wentz matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Tigers

DET Odds to Win: -110

-110 CLE Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 8.5 runs

Red Sox at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Nick Pivetta (9-9) to the mound as they face the Orioles, who will counter with John Means (1-1) when the teams face off on Friday.

BOS: Pivetta BAL: Means 37 (135.2 IP) Games/IP 3 (17.1 IP) 4.25 ERA 2.60 11.5 K/9 3.1

For a full report of the Pivetta vs Means matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -115

-115 BOS Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 7.5 runs

Rays at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Aaron Civale (7-4) to the mound as they take on the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Yusei Kikuchi (10-6) when the clubs play Friday.

TB: Civale TOR: Kikuchi 22 (120.2 IP) Games/IP 31 (162.2 IP) 3.43 ERA 3.82 8.4 K/9 9.8

For a full preview of the Civale vs Kikuchi matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Rays at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -145

-145 TB Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 7.5 runs

Nationals at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Trevor Williams (6-10) to the hill as they face the Braves, who will look to Allan Winans (1-2) when the clubs face off Friday.

WSH: Williams ATL: Winans 29 (141 IP) Games/IP 5 (27 IP) 5.55 ERA 4.33 6.8 K/9 10.7

For a full preview of the Williams vs Winans matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -300

-300 WSH Odds to Win: +240

+240 Total: 10.5 runs

Padres at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Nick Martinez (5-4) to the mound as they face the White Sox, who will look to Dylan Cease (7-8) for the game between the clubs Friday.

SD: Martínez CHW: Cease 62 (105.1 IP) Games/IP 32 (172 IP) 3.59 ERA 4.71 8.4 K/9 10.8

For a full report of the Martínez vs Cease matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Padres at White Sox

SD Odds to Win: -145

-145 CHW Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

Yankees at Royals Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (3-7) to the mound as they play the Royals, who will hand the ball to Jordan Lyles (5-17) when the teams play Friday.

NYY: Rodon KC: Lyles 13 (64.1 IP) Games/IP 30 (171.2 IP) 5.74 ERA 6.08 9.0 K/9 6.1

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Royals

NYY Odds to Win: -145

-145 KC Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9.5 runs

Cubs at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (6-8) to the mound as they play the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Colin Rea (6-6) when the clubs play Friday.

CHC: Hendricks MIL: Rea 23 (132.2 IP) Games/IP 25 (119.2 IP) 3.80 ERA 4.74 6.2 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -120

-120 CHC Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8.5 runs

Twins at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Joe Ryan (11-10) to the hill as they play the Rockies, who will give the start to Ty Blach (3-3) when the clubs play on Friday.

MIN: Ryan COL: Blach 28 (156.2 IP) Games/IP 19 (73 IP) 4.31 ERA 5.42 11.0 K/9 5.7

Vegas Odds for Twins at Rockies

MIN Odds to Win: -190

-190 COL Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 11.5 runs

Reds at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Brandon Williamson (4-5) to the hill as they face the Cardinals, who will give the start to Jake Woodford (2-2) for the game between the clubs on Friday.

CIN: Williamson STL: Woodford 22 (111 IP) Games/IP 14 (46 IP) 4.46 ERA 5.09 7.8 K/9 5.7

Vegas Odds for Reds at Cardinals

CIN Odds to Win: -120

-120 STL Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

Athletics at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Ken Waldichuk (4-8) to the bump as they take on the Angels, who will look to Chase Silseth (4-1) for the game between the teams Friday.

OAK: Waldichuk LAA: Silseth 34 (136 IP) Games/IP 15 (48.1 IP) 5.49 ERA 4.10 8.5 K/9 9.9

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -150

-150 OAK Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

Astros at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send France (11-6) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will look to Gallen (17-8) for the game between the teams Friday.

HOU: France ARI: Gallen 24 (136.1 IP) Games/IP 33 (203.2 IP) 3.83 ERA 3.49 6.7 K/9 9.4

Vegas Odds for Astros at Diamondbacks

ARI Odds to Win: -120

-120 HOU Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9.5 runs

Rangers at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (12-4) to the bump as they take on the Mariners, who will give the start to Bryan Woo (4-5) when the teams play Friday.

TEX: Eovaldi SEA: Woo 24 (140.2 IP) Games/IP 17 (84 IP) 3.26 ERA 4.39 8.1 K/9 9.4

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -120

-120 TEX Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 7.5 runs

Dodgers at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (12-11) to the mound as they take on the Giants, who will counter with Keaton Winn (1-2) when the teams meet on Friday.

LAD: Lynn SF: Winn 31 (177.2 IP) Games/IP 8 (37 IP) 5.83 ERA 3.89 9.5 K/9 7.3

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Giants

LAD Odds to Win: -145

-145 SF Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

