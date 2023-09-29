The Jacksonville Jaguars at the moment have the 12th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +3000.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +135

+135 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Jaguars are five spots higher based on their Super Bowl odds (12th-best in league) than their computer ranking (17th).

The Jaguars have the same odds to win the Super Bowl now, from +3000 at the start of the season to +3000.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Jaguars have a 3.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville has posted one win against the spread this year.

Two Jaguars games (out of three) have hit the over this year.

The Jaguars have been the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Jacksonville lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Jaguars are totaling 339 yards per game on offense this season (16th in NFL), and they are allowing 348.3 yards per game (18th) on defense.

Offensively, the Jaguars rank 21st in the NFL with 19 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 23rd in points allowed (348.3 points allowed per contest).

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence has passed for 736 yards (245.3 per game), completing 64.6%, with three touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.

In addition, Lawrence has run for 59 yards and zero scores.

Travis Etienne has run for 205 yards (68.3 per game) and one touchdown in three games.

Etienne also has 11 receptions for 79 yards and zero scores.

Christian Kirk has 16 receptions for 173 yards (57.7 per game) and one TD in three games.

Calvin Ridley has 13 receptions for 173 yards (57.7 per game) and one TD in three games.

Foyesade Oluokun has been doing his part on defense, collecting 37 tackles and one pass defended for the Jaguars.

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts W 31-21 +12500 2 September 17 Chiefs L 17-9 +600 3 September 24 Texans L 37-17 +40000 4 October 1 Falcons - +5000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +900 6 October 15 Colts - +12500 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +3500 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +550 11 November 19 Titans - +8000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +40000 13 December 4 Bengals - +1800 14 December 10 @ Browns - +2500 15 December 17 Ravens - +1600 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +10000 17 December 31 Panthers - +30000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +8000

