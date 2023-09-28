The Chicago Cubs versus the Atlanta Braves is one of many solid options on today's MLB schedule.

In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know about today's MLB action here. Check out the links below.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..

Sportsbook Promo Codes

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Detroit Tigers (74-83) face the Kansas City Royals (54-103)

The Royals will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET. Click here to read more about this game

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.234 AVG, 29 HR, 91 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.234 AVG, 29 HR, 91 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.277 AVG, 29 HR, 93 RBI)

The Minnesota Twins (85-73) play the Oakland Athletics (48-110)

The Athletics will look to pick up a road win at Target Field against the Twins on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Max Kepler (.258 AVG, 23 HR, 62 RBI)

Max Kepler (.258 AVG, 23 HR, 62 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.245 AVG, 29 HR, 67 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIN Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -277 +225 8.5

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

The Chicago White Sox (60-98) play the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-74)

The Diamondbacks will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.261 AVG, 20 HR, 78 RBI)

Andrew Vaughn (.261 AVG, 20 HR, 78 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.287 AVG, 25 HR, 75 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

ARI Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -160 +136 9

The Detroit Tigers (74-83) face the Kansas City Royals (54-103)

The Royals hope to get a road victory at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Thursday at 3:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.234 AVG, 29 HR, 91 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.234 AVG, 29 HR, 91 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.277 AVG, 29 HR, 93 RBI)

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Milwaukee Brewers (89-69) play the St. Louis Cardinals (69-89)

The Cardinals will take to the field at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.275 AVG, 19 HR, 76 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.275 AVG, 19 HR, 76 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.267 AVG, 25 HR, 79 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIL Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -192 +163 7.5

The Philadelphia Phillies (89-69) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (74-84)

The Pirates will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Thursday at 6:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Trea Turner (.263 AVG, 26 HR, 76 RBI)

Trea Turner (.263 AVG, 26 HR, 76 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.266 AVG, 24 HR, 83 RBI)

The Baltimore Orioles (99-59) face the Boston Red Sox (76-82)

The Red Sox will look to pick up a road win at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Thursday at 6:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.276 AVG, 20 HR, 79 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.276 AVG, 20 HR, 79 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.270 AVG, 33 HR, 98 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

BAL Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -121 +102 7

The Toronto Blue Jays (87-71) play host to the New York Yankees (81-77)

The Yankees will look to pick up a road win at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Thursday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.263 AVG, 26 HR, 94 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.263 AVG, 26 HR, 94 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.272 AVG, 25 HR, 66 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TOR Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -187 +158 8.5

The New York Mets (72-86) host the Miami Marlins (82-76)

The Marlins will hit the field at Citi Field against the Mets on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.254 AVG, 30 HR, 96 RBI)

Francisco Lindor (.254 AVG, 30 HR, 96 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.353 AVG, 10 HR, 69 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIA Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -134 +114 7.5

The Atlanta Braves (102-56) play host to the Chicago Cubs (82-76)

The Cubs will hit the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.336 AVG, 41 HR, 104 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.336 AVG, 41 HR, 104 RBI) CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.310 AVG, 26 HR, 96 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

ATL Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -148 +126 9.5

The Colorado Rockies (57-101) play host to the Los Angeles Dodgers (98-60)

The Dodgers will take to the field at Coors Field against the Rockies on Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.243 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.243 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI) LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.309 AVG, 39 HR, 106 RBI)

The Seattle Mariners (85-73) play host to the Texas Rangers (89-69)

The Rangers will hit the field at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.280 AVG, 31 HR, 102 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.280 AVG, 31 HR, 102 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 29 HR, 99 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SEA Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -122 +103 7.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.