The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Fulton County, Georgia this week, we've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fulton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

South Atlanta High School at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28

7:00 PM ET on September 28 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 2A - Region 6

2A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Elbert County Comp High School at Mount Vernon School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on September 29

4:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Innocents' Episcopal School at Westminster Schools

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on September 29

4:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: ATLANTA, GA

ATLANTA, GA Conference: 4A - Region 6

4A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Westminster Schools of Augusta at Holy Innocents' Episcopal School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on September 29

4:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Washington High School at Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on September 29

5:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 2A - Region 6

2A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Benjamin E. Mays High School at Creekside High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29

6:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Fairburn, GA

Fairburn, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

McNair High School at Landmark Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Fairburn, GA

Fairburn, GA Conference: 2A - Region 5

2A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Johns Creek High School at Lassiter High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA Conference: 6A - Region 7

6A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lovejoy High School at Woodward Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: College Park, GA

College Park, GA Conference: 6A - Region 3

6A - Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

North Springs High School at Northview High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Johns Creek, GA

Johns Creek, GA Conference: 5A - Region 6

5A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverwood High School at South Cobb High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Austell, GA

Austell, GA Conference: 6A - Region 4

6A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Greater Atlanta Christian School at Cambridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Milton, GA

Milton, GA Conference: 5A - Region 6

5A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Midtown High School at Temple High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Temple, GA

Temple, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

North Atlanta High School at St. Pius X Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 6A - Region 4

6A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Pisgah Christian School at Mt. Zion High School - Carroll

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Carrollton, GA

Carrollton, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Alexander High School at Langston Hughes High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Fairburn, GA

Fairburn, GA Conference: 6A - Region 5

6A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Tri-Cities High School at Banneker High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: College Park, GA

College Park, GA Conference: 5A - Region 5

5A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Roswell High School at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA Conference: 6A - Region 7

6A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Luella High School at The Lovett School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 4A - Region 5

4A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Troup County High School at North Clayton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Lagrange, GA

Lagrange, GA Conference: 4A - Region 4

4A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Chattahoochee High School at Centennial High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA Conference: 5A - Region 6

5A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

B.E.S.T. Academy at Mount Paran Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw, GA Conference: 2A - Region 6

2A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Chapel Hill High School at Maynard H Jackson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 5A - Region 5

5A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Marist School at Dunwoody High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 6A - Region 4

6A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

St Francis High School at Bowdon High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Bowdon, GA

Bowdon, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Peach County High School at Carver High School