Ronald Acuna Jr. and Cody Bellinger are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago Cubs square off at Truist Park on Thursday (at 7:20 PM ET).

Braves vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has collected 213 hits with 34 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 78 walks. He has driven in 104 runs with 70 stolen bases.

He's slashed .336/.414/.596 so far this season.

Acuna hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .378 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Sep. 27 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 2 vs. Cubs Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Nationals Sep. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Sep. 22 2-for-4 3 1 1 6 0 at Nationals Sep. 21 1-for-6 1 0 0 3 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 27 doubles, three triples, 53 home runs, 103 walks and 134 RBI (168 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .281/.388/.602 so far this season.

Olson enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, four walks and two RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Sep. 24 3-for-5 2 0 1 4 0 at Nationals Sep. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Sep. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has put up 151 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with 20 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .310/.359/.532 on the season.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 27 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Sep. 26 3-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 23 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 22 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has 174 hits with 27 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 49 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen 41 bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.349/.386 on the year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 23 2-for-2 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

