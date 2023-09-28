Thursday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (102-56) and the Chicago Cubs (82-76) facing off at Truist Park (on September 28) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 win for the Braves.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send AJ Smith-Shawver to the mound, while Marcus Stroman (10-8) will take the ball for the Cubs.

Braves vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

Braves vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have three wins against the spread in their last four chances.

This season, the Braves have been favored 143 times and won 94, or 65.7%, of those games.

Atlanta has entered 114 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 80-34 in those contests.

The Braves have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

No team has scored more than the 922 runs Atlanta has this season.

The Braves have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

