As of September 27 the Jacksonville Jaguars' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +3000, place them 12th in the league.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +135

+135 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville put together an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

The Jaguars and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Jacksonville averaged 357.4 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 10th in the NFL. On defense, it ranked 24th, surrendering 353.3 yards per game.

The Jaguars picked up five wins at home last year and four away.

Jacksonville won only twice when favored (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.

The Jaguars were 4-2 in the AFC South and 8-4 in the AFC overall.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence had 25 TD passes and eight interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 66.3% of his throws for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game).

On the ground, Lawrence scored five touchdowns and accumulated 291 yards.

In 17 games, Travis Etienne ran for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five TDs.

Also, Etienne had 35 receptions for 316 yards and zero touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Christian Kirk scored eight TDs, hauling in 84 balls for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game).

Zay Jones had 82 receptions for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Foyesade Oluokun delivered 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts W 31-21 +12500 2 September 17 Chiefs L 17-9 +600 3 September 24 Texans L 37-17 +40000 4 October 1 Falcons - +5000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +900 6 October 15 Colts - +12500 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +3500 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +550 11 November 19 Titans - +8000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +40000 13 December 4 Bengals - +1800 14 December 10 @ Browns - +2500 15 December 17 Ravens - +1600 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +10000 17 December 31 Panthers - +30000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +8000

