Falcons Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +5000 as of September 27, the Atlanta Falcons aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Falcons Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +145
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
Atlanta Betting Insights
- Atlanta won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.
- A total of seven Falcons games last season hit the over.
- Atlanta totaled 318.6 yards per game on offense last season (24th in NFL), and it ranked 27th on defense with 362.1 yards allowed per game.
- The Falcons were 6-3 at home last year, but they won only one game away from home.
- As the underdog, Atlanta went 3-9 last season. As favorites, however, went unbeaten (4-0).
- The Falcons were 6-6 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.
Falcons Impact Players
- Tyler Allgeier ran for 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games last year.
- Allgeier also had 16 receptions for 139 yards and one TD.
- In 13 games, Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 695 yards (53.5 per game) and eight TDs.
- In nine games with the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke passed for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.
- In the passing game, Drake London scored four TDs, hauling in 72 balls for 866 yards (50.9 per game).
- In 17 games last year, Richie Grant delivered 3.0 TFL, 122 tackles, and two interceptions.
Falcons Player Futures
|Cordarrelle Patterson Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Tyler Allgeier Offensive Player of the Year Odds
2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Panthers
|W 24-10
|+30000
|2
|September 17
|Packers
|W 25-24
|+4000
|3
|September 24
|@ Lions
|L 20-6
|+2200
|4
|October 1
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|5
|October 8
|Texans
|-
|+40000
|6
|October 15
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|7
|October 22
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|8
|October 29
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|13
|December 3
|@ Jets
|-
|+15000
|14
|December 10
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|@ Panthers
|-
|+30000
|16
|December 24
|Colts
|-
|+12500
|17
|December 31
|@ Bears
|-
|+40000
|18
|January 7
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
