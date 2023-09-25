The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) on Monday, September 25, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The Eagles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under is set at 44 in the contest.

This week's matchup that pits the Eagles against the Buccaneers is a good opportunity to make some live bets while you enjoy the action. Read on for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

Sign up to live bet on the Eagles-Buccaneers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Eagles vs Buccaneers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Eagles were winning after the first quarter in five games, were losing after the first quarter in five games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in seven games .

The Eagles' offense averaged 5.2 points in the first quarter last year, and on defense, they allowed 4.9 points on average in the first quarter.

The Buccaneers were leading after the first quarter in five games, trailed after the first quarter in eight games, and were tied after the first quarter in four games last year.

The Buccaneers averaged three points on offense and surrendered an average of 4.4 points on defense in the first quarter last season.

2nd Quarter

Last season, the Eagles outscored their opponent in the second quarter in 11 games, were outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in three games.

Philadelphia's offense averaged 11.8 points in the second quarter last year. From a defensive standpoint, it allowed 5.8 points on average in the second quarter.

The Buccaneers outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games last season, were outscored in the second quarter in five games, and they tied in the second quarter in four games.

Offensively, the Buccaneers averaged 5.6 points in the second quarter (28th-ranked) last year. They allowed 4.8 points on average in the second quarter (third-ranked) on defense.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Eagles won the third quarter in eight games last season, lost the third quarter in four games, and tied the third quarter in five games.

On offense, Philadelphia put up an average of 4.8 points in the third quarter (14th-ranked) last year. On defense, it surrendered 3.3 points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked).

In 17 games last year, the Buccaneers won the third quarter five times, lost eight times, and were knotted up four times.

In the third quarter last season, the Buccaneers averaged 2.6 points on offense and allowed an average of 4.7 points on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Eagles' 17 games last year, they outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter nine times, been outscored seven times, and were knotted up one time.

Philadelphia's offense averaged 6.7 points in the fourth quarter last season. It surrendered 5.8 points on average in that quarter.

In 17 games last season, the Buccaneers won the fourth quarter six times, were outscored eight times, and were knotted up three times.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Buccaneers averaged 6.5 points on offense (10th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 7.2 points on defense (26th-ranked).

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last season, the Eagles were leading after the first half in 11 games, were behind after the first half in five games, and were tied after the first half in one game.

In the first half, Philadelphia averaged 17 points scored on offense last season (best in NFL). It surrendered an average of 10.7 points on defense (13th-ranked) in the first half.

The Buccaneers were leading after the first half in six games last year, trailed after the first half in nine games, and were knotted up after the first half in two games.

The Buccaneers' offense averaged 8.6 points in the first half last year. On the other side of the ball, they allowed 9.2 points on average in the first half.

2nd Half

In 17 games last season, the Eagles won the second half nine times (7-2 record in those games), lost six times (5-1), and tied two times (2-0).

In the second half last season, Philadelphia averaged 11.5 points scored on offense. It surrendered an average of 9.1 points on defense in the second half.

In 17 games last season, the Buccaneers outscored their opponent in the second half six times, lost that half eight times, and tied three times.

Offensively, the Buccaneers averaged 9.2 points in the second half last season (27th-ranked). They allowed 11.9 points on average in the second half (25th-ranked) on defense.

Rep the Eagles or the Buccaneers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.