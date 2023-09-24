Trevor Lawrence has a difficult matchup when his Jacksonville Jaguars face the Houston Texans in Week 3 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Texans allow 191 passing yards per game, 10th-best in the NFL.

Lawrence has tallied 457 yards passing (228.5 per game) with two TDs and one pick this year. On the ground, Lawrence has also rushed 12 times for 47 yards, averaging 23.5 yards per game.

Lawrence vs. the Texans

Lawrence vs the Texans (since 2021): 4 GP / 245 PASS YPG / PASS TD

4 GP / 245 PASS YPG / PASS TD No opposing quarterbacks have thrown for 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Houston this season.

The Texans have given up one or more passing TDs to one opposing quarterback this season.

Houston has not allowed an opposing quarterback to throw for two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Texans give up 191 passing yards per game, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Texans have the No. 1 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding one this season (0.5 per game).

Trevor Lawrence Passing Props vs. the Texans

Passing Yards: 245.5 (-115)

245.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-133)

Lawrence Passing Insights

Lawrence has not surpassed his passing yards prop total this year in two games.

The Jaguars have passed 58.3% of the time and run 41.7% this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

Lawrence is No. 24 in the league averaging 6.3 yards per attempt (457 total yards passing).

Lawrence has thrown for a touchdown in one of two games this season, and had more than one TD pass in that game.

He has scored two of his team's four offensive touchdowns this season (50.0%).

Lawrence has attempted 11 passes in the red zone (55.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Trevor Lawrence Rushing Props vs the Texans

Rushing Yards: 14.5 (-118)

Lawrence Rushing Insights

Lawrence has not found paydirt on the ground this year in two games.

He has three red zone rushing carries (33.3% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Lawrence's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chiefs 9/17/2023 Week 2 22-for-41 / 216 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 9/10/2023 Week 1 24-for-32 / 241 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 7 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs

