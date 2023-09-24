Should you bet on Travis Etienne finding his way into the end zone in the Jacksonville Jaguars' upcoming Week 3 matchup versus the Houston Texans, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Travis Etienne score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Etienne has 30 carries for a team-high 117 rushing yards (58.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Etienne has also caught seven passes for 29 yards (14.5 per game) .

Etienne has one rushing touchdown in two games.

Travis Etienne Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Colts 18 77 1 5 27 0 Week 2 Chiefs 12 40 0 2 2 0

