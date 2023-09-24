Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Lions vs. Falcons Game – Week 3
Check out best bets for when the Detroit Lions (1-1) and the Atlanta Falcons (2-0) square off at Ford Field on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
When is Lions vs. Falcons?
- Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Detroit 25 - Atlanta 24
- The Lions have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 62.4%.
- The Lions went 3-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 60% of those games).
- Detroit played as a moneyline favorite of -166 or shorter in just two games last season, and it split them 1-1.
- Last season, the Falcons won three out of the 12 games, or 25%, in which they were the underdog.
- Last season, Atlanta won one of its eight games when it was the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Atlanta (+3)
- The Lions had 12 wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
- Detroit had one win ATS (1-1) as a 3-point favorite or greater last season.
- Against the spread, the Falcons were 9-8-0 last year.
- Against the spread, as underdogs of 3 points or more, Atlanta went 5-3 last year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (46.5)
- The two teams averaged a combined 1.6 more points per game (48.1) a season ago than this game's over/under of 46.5 points.
- Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 47.8 points per game last season, 1.3 more than the over/under for this matchup.
- Last season, 10 of the Lions' games hit the over.
- Falcons games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.
Amon-Ra St. Brown Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|2
|86.5
|1
Desmond Ridder Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|2
|176.0
|2
|19.0
|1
