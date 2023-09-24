The Houston Texans will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Travis Etienne Touchdown Odds

Etienne Odds to Score First TD: +400

Etienne Odds to Score Anytime TD: +165

Dameon Pierce Touchdown Odds

Pierce Odds to Score First TD: +950

Pierce Odds to Score Anytime TD: +410

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Evan Engram - - 40.5 (-113) Travis Etienne - 69.5 (-113) 15.5 (-113) Christian Kirk - - 56.5 (-113) Trevor Lawrence 249.5 (-113) 15.5 (-113) - Calvin Ridley - - 70.5 (-113)

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Robert Woods - - 37.5 (-113) Dalton Schultz - - 31.5 (-113) Dameon Pierce - 46.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) Nico Collins - - 54.5 (-113) C.J. Stroud 235.5 (-113) 6.5 (-106) - Nathaniel Dell - - 39.5 (-113)

