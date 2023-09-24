Falcons vs. Lions: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Detroit Lions (1-1) host the Atlanta Falcons (2-0) at Ford Field on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Lions and the Falcons.
Falcons vs. Lions Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Ford Field
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Lions
|3
|46
|-165
|+140
Falcons vs. Lions Betting Records & Stats
Atlanta Falcons
- The Falcons combined with their opponents to score more than 46 points in seven of 17 games last season.
- Atlanta's contests last year had a 43.7-point average over/under, 2.3 fewer points than this game's total.
- Against the spread, the Falcons were 9-7-0 last year.
- Last season, the Falcons were the underdog 12 times and won three, or 25%, of those games.
- Atlanta had a record of 1-7 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.
Detroit Lions
- The Lions and their opponents went over 46 combined points in 12 of 17 games last season.
- The average point total in Detroit's outings last season was 49.0, 3.0 more points than the over/under for this game.
- Against the spread, the Lions were 10-5-0 last season.
- The Lions won 60% of the games last season when they were the moneyline favorite (3-2).
- Detroit played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in only two games last season, and it split them 1-1.
Lions vs. Falcons Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Lions
|26.6
|5
|25.1
|28
|49.0
|12
|Falcons
|21.5
|15
|22.7
|23
|43.7
|7
Falcons Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.7
|44.4
|42.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.2
|24.0
|24.4
|ATS Record
|9-7-0
|5-4-0
|4-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-10-0
|4-5-0
|3-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-1
|4-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-9
|2-3
|1-6
Lions Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.0
|50.6
|47.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.4
|27.2
|25.2
|ATS Record
|10-5-0
|7-2-0
|3-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|10-7-0
|6-3-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|3-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|5-6
|1-3
|4-3
