The Atlanta Falcons (2-0) go on the road to take on the Detroit Lions (1-1) at Ford Field on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

How to Watch Lions vs. Falcons

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Falcons Insights (2022)

Last year the Falcons averaged 3.6 fewer points per game (21.5) than the Lions allowed (25.1).

The Falcons collected 318.6 yards per game last season, 73.8 fewer yards than the 392.4 the Lions allowed per outing.

Last season Atlanta rushed for 13.4 more yards per game (159.9) than Detroit allowed per contest (146.5).

The Falcons turned the ball over 21 times last season, one fewer times than the Lions forced turnovers (22).

Falcons Away Performance (2022)

On the road, the Falcons put up 17.6 points per game and gave up 24. That was less than they scored overall (21.5), but more than they allowed (22.7).

On the road, the Falcons accumulated 299 yards per game and gave up 376. That was less than they gained overall (318.6), but more than they allowed (362.1).

Atlanta's average yards passing on the road (151.8) was lower than its overall average (158.8). And its average yards allowed on the road (244.8) was higher than overall (231.9).

The Falcons' average yards rushing in away games (147.3) were lower than their overall average (159.9). But their average yards allowed in road games (131.3) were higher than overall (130.2).

On the road last year, the Falcons converted 41.3% of third downs and allowed 49% to be converted. That was less than they converted overall (41.8%), and more than they allowed (45.9%).

Falcons Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Carolina W 24-10 FOX 9/17/2023 Green Bay W 25-24 FOX 9/24/2023 at Detroit - FOX 10/1/2023 at Jacksonville - ESPN+ 10/8/2023 Houston - FOX 10/15/2023 Washington - CBS

