Will Cordarrelle Patterson Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Cordarrelle Patterson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Atlanta Falcons play the Detroit Lions at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. Looking for Patterson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Patterson had season stats last year that included 695 rushing yards on 144 carries (4.8 per attempt) and eight touchdowns, plus 21 receptions on 31 targets for 122 yards.
Cordarrelle Patterson Injury Status: DNP
- Reported Injury: Thigh
- The Falcons have no other RB on the injury list.
Falcons vs. Lions Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Patterson 2022 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|144
|695
|8
|4.8
|31
|21
|122
|0
Patterson Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Saints
|22
|120
|1
|3
|16
|0
|Week 2
|@Rams
|10
|41
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|17
|141
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 4
|Browns
|9
|38
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Chargers
|13
|44
|2
|1
|9
|0
|Week 10
|@Panthers
|5
|18
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 11
|Bears
|10
|52
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 12
|@Commanders
|11
|52
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 13
|Steelers
|11
|60
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Saints
|14
|52
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Ravens
|8
|17
|0
|1
|14
|0
|Week 17
|Cardinals
|9
|42
|1
|6
|42
|0
|Week 18
|Buccaneers
|5
|18
|1
|2
|1
|0
