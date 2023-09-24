Cordarrelle Patterson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Atlanta Falcons play the Detroit Lions at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. Looking for Patterson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Patterson had season stats last year that included 695 rushing yards on 144 carries (4.8 per attempt) and eight touchdowns, plus 21 receptions on 31 targets for 122 yards.

Cordarrelle Patterson Injury Status: DNP

Reported Injury: Thigh

The Falcons have no other RB on the injury list.

Falcons vs. Lions Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Patterson 2022 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 144 695 8 4.8 31 21 122 0

Patterson Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Saints 22 120 1 3 16 0 Week 2 @Rams 10 41 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 17 141 1 1 12 0 Week 4 Browns 9 38 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 13 44 2 1 9 0 Week 10 @Panthers 5 18 0 1 2 0 Week 11 Bears 10 52 0 2 7 0 Week 12 @Commanders 11 52 0 3 19 0 Week 13 Steelers 11 60 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Saints 14 52 1 1 0 0 Week 16 @Ravens 8 17 0 1 14 0 Week 17 Cardinals 9 42 1 6 42 0 Week 18 Buccaneers 5 18 1 2 1 0

