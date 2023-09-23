The No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) will square off against the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1) in Big 12 action on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats are currently heavy, 14.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 60.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati matchup.

Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends

Oklahoma has compiled a perfect 3-0-0 record against the spread this season.

The Sooners have been favored by 14.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in each of them.

Cincinnati has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

Oklahoma & Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds

Oklahoma To Win the National Champ. +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000 To Win the Big 12 +225 Bet $100 to win $225 Cincinnati To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

