The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) will look to upset the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Notre Dame Stadium. The Buckeyes are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Notre Dame Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-3) 55.5 -155 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-3) 55.5 -172 +142 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

Ohio State has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Buckeyes have covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Notre Dame has covered three times in four matchups with a spread this season.

Ohio State & Notre Dame 2023 Futures Odds

Ohio State To Win the National Champ. +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000 To Win the Big Ten +210 Bet $100 to win $210 Notre Dame To Win the National Champ. +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800

