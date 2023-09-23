The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-3) visit the Kennesaw State Owls (1-2) at Tucker Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

On offense, Tennessee Tech ranks 95th in the FCS with 289.0 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 90th in total defense (410.0 yards allowed per contest). From an offensive perspective, Kennesaw State is putting up 28.7 points per game (41st-ranked). It ranks 29th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (21.7 points given up per game).

Kennesaw State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cookeville, Tennessee

Cookeville, Tennessee Venue: Tucker Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Kennesaw State vs. Tennessee Tech Key Statistics

Kennesaw State Tennessee Tech 406.3 (31st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 289.0 (86th) 370.0 (73rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.0 (94th) 160.3 (43rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 92.0 (104th) 246.0 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.0 (63rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (19th)

Kennesaw State Stats Leaders

Jonathan Murphy has thrown for 708 yards (236.0 ypg) to lead Kennesaw State, completing 63.1% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 185 yards (61.7 ypg) on 45 carries with two touchdowns.

Gabriel Benyard is a key figure in this offense, with 90 rushing yards on 12 carries with one touchdown and 259 receiving yards (86.3 per game) on nine catches with three touchdowns

Blake Bohannon has put up a 132-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught five passes on five targets.

Carson Kent's seven catches (on seven targets) have netted him 93 yards (31.0 ypg).

Tennessee Tech Stats Leaders

Ethan Roberts has compiled 424 yards (141.3 ypg) on 48-of-83 passing with two touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Jayvian Allen has racked up 121 yards on 27 carries.

Justin Pegues has 90 yards as a receiver (30.0 per game) on nine catches, while also piling up 24.0 rush yards per game.

Brad Clark's leads his squad with 224 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 17 catches (out of 21 targets).

Hunter Barnhart's five grabs are good enough for 57 yards.

