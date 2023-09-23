The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0) are 3.5-point favorites when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2) in conference action on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Truist Field. An over/under of 59.5 is set for the game.

Wake Forest is putting up 33.3 points per game on offense this season (50th in the FBS), and is giving up 20.3 points per game (50th) on the other side of the ball. Georgia Tech ranks 19th-worst in total yards allowed per game on defense (438.3), but at least it has been excelling on the other side of the ball, ranking 14th-best in total yards per game (513.3).

Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Venue: Truist Field

TV Channel: The CW

Wake Forest vs Georgia Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wake Forest -3.5 -115 -105 59.5 -115 -105 -190 +155

Georgia Tech has covered the spread once in two games this season.

The Yellow Jackets have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Two of Georgia Tech's two games with a set total have hit the over (100%).

Georgia Tech has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Georgia Tech has been at least a +155 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Haynes King has thrown for 910 yards (303.3 per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 95 yards with one touchdown.

Jamal Haynes has rushed for 236 yards on 39 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground. He's also added nine catches, totaling 86 yards.

Trevion Cooley has collected 196 yards (on 32 attempts) with three touchdowns, while also grabbing six passes for 66 yards and one touchdown.

Eric Singleton Jr. leads his squad with 200 receiving yards on 10 catches with three touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has 14 receptions (on 17 targets) for a total of 179 yards (59.7 yards per game) this year.

Christian Leary's 10 grabs (on 13 targets) have netted him 118 yards (39.3 ypg).

Eddie Kelly leads the team with one sack, and also has one TFL and 10 tackles.

Kyle Kennard, Georgia Tech's leading tackler, has 14 tackles and one interception this year.

Clayton Powell-Lee leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 10 tackles and two passes defended.

