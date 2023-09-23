Our computer model predicts the Ball State Cardinals will take down the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday, September 23 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Scheumann Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Looking to bet on Georgia Southern vs. Ball State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Georgia Southern vs. Ball State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ball State (+6.5) Toss Up (60.5) Ball State 30, Georgia Southern 29

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 4 Sun Belt Predictions

Georgia Southern Betting Info (2023)

The Eagles have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this matchup.

The Eagles have posted one win against the spread this season.

Georgia Southern is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

One Eagles game (out of two) has gone over the point total this year.

The point total average for Georgia Southern games this season is 64.5, four points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Ball State Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

Ball State is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season.

Out of Cardinals two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

The average point total for the Ball State this season is 9.5 points lower than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eagles vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia Southern 32.3 23.3 41.5 17.5 14 35 Ball State 20.7 32 45 7 8.5 44.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.