Falcons Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Atlanta Falcons at the moment have the 13th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +4000.
Falcons Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +150
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Atlanta Betting Insights
- Atlanta won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Falcons games.
- On offense, Atlanta ranked 24th in the NFL with 318.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 27th in total defense (362.1 yards allowed per contest).
- Last season the Falcons won just one game away from home and had a 6-3 record at home.
- Atlanta went unbeaten (4-0) as the favorite and 3-9 as the underdog last season.
- In the NFC South the Falcons won just two games (2-4), and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.
Falcons Impact Players
- On the ground, Tyler Allgeier had three touchdowns and 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) last year.
- In addition, Allgeier had 16 receptions for 139 yards and one touchdown.
- In 13 games, Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 695 yards (53.5 per game) and eight TDs.
- In nine games for the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke threw for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.
- Drake London had 72 catches for 866 yards (50.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.
- As a key defensive contributor, Richie Grant totaled 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.
Falcons Player Futures
|Jessie Bates III Defensive Player of the Year Odds
|Cordarrelle Patterson Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Tyler Allgeier Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Bijan Robinson Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
|Desmond Ridder MVP Odds
2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Panthers
|W 24-10
|+25000
|2
|September 17
|Packers
|W 25-24
|+4000
|3
|September 24
|@ Lions
|-
|+2800
|4
|October 1
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|5
|October 8
|Texans
|-
|+75000
|6
|October 15
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 29
|@ Titans
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|Saints
|-
|+2800
|13
|December 3
|@ Jets
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Panthers
|-
|+25000
|16
|December 24
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|@ Bears
|-
|+25000
|18
|January 7
|@ Saints
|-
|+2800
