Friday's game between the Atlanta Braves (98-55) and the Washington Nationals (68-86) at Nationals Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Braves securing the victory. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on September 22.

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (14-12, 3.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Patrick Corbin (10-13, 5.05 ERA).

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 4-5.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Braves covered the spread.

This season, the Braves have been favored 138 times and won 90, or 65.2%, of those games.

Atlanta is 25-7 this season when entering a game favored by -250 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (890) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).

