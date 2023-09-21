Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Troup County, Georgia this week.

Troup County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Whitewater High School at LaGrange High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 21

7:30 PM ET on September 21 Location: LaGrange, GA

LaGrange, GA Conference: 4A - Region 4

4A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Callaway High School at Redan High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Lagrange, GA

Lagrange, GA Conference: 2A - Region 5

2A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Starr's Mill High School at Troup County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: LaGrange, GA

LaGrange, GA Conference: 4A - Region 4

4A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

LaFayette Christian Academy at Central Christian School