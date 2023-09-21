At +2500, the Jacksonville Jaguars are No. 9 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 21.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -120

-120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, eight Jaguars games hit the over.

Jacksonville put up 357.4 yards per game on offense last season (10th in NFL), and it surrendered 353.3 yards per game (24th) on the other side of the ball.

The Jaguars went 5-3 at home last season and 4-5 away from home.

Jacksonville won just two games as favorites (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.

The Jaguars were 8-4 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC South.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence had 25 TD passes and eight interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 66.3% of his throws for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game).

Lawrence also rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.

On the ground, Travis Etienne scored five touchdowns and picked up 1,125 yards (66.2 per game).

In addition, Etienne had 35 catches for 316 yards and zero touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Christian Kirk scored eight TDs, hauling in 84 balls for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game).

Zay Jones had 82 catches for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.

Foyesade Oluokun had 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended last year.

Jaguars Player Futures

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts W 31-21 +15000 2 September 17 Chiefs L 17-9 +600 3 September 24 Texans - +75000 4 October 1 Falcons - +4000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +1000 6 October 15 Colts - +15000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +2800 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +4000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +600 11 November 19 Titans - +6600 12 November 26 @ Texans - +75000 13 December 4 Bengals - +2000 14 December 10 @ Browns - +4000 15 December 17 Ravens - +1400 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +6600 17 December 31 Panthers - +25000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +6600

