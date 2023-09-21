Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gwinnett County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school football games in Gwinnett County, Georgia this week? We've got what you need.
Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Brookwood High School at South Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Cumming, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dacula High School at Denmark High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Alpharetta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Gilmer High School at Wesleyan School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Norcross, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seckinger High School at Forsyth Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Cumming, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Coweta High School at Lambert High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Suwanee, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collins Hill High School at Westlake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northview High School at Greater Atlanta Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Norcross, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Habersham Central High School at Lanier High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Sugar Hill, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mill Creek High School at Parkview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Gwinnett High School at Norcross High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duluth High School at Discovery High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meadowcreek High School at Peachtree Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Suwanee, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Forsyth High School at Shiloh High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Snellville, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marietta High School at Buford High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Buford, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Notre Dame Academy at St Mary's Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Fayetteville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
