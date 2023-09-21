A pair of Sun Belt teams meet when the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-1) face off against the Georgia State Panthers (3-0) on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Brooks Stadium. The Chanticleers are favored by 6.5 points. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State matchup.

Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Coastal Carolina Moneyline Georgia State Moneyline BetMGM Coastal Carolina (-6.5) 60.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Coastal Carolina (-6.5) 61.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

Georgia State has compiled a perfect 2-0-0 record against the spread this year.

Coastal Carolina has won all three of its games against the spread this season.

The Chanticleers have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Georgia State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Sun Belt +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

