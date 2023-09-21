The contests in a Week 4 college football slate that shouldn't be missed for fans in Georgia include the UAB Blazers squaring off against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Georgia on TV This Week

Georgia State Panthers at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Thursday, September 21

Thursday, September 21 Venue: Brooks Stadium

Brooks Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Coastal Carolina (-6)

Click here for a full Georgia State/CCU preview

Mercer Bears at Furman Paladins

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Paladin Stadium

Paladin Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Georgia Southern Eagles at Ball State Cardinals

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Scheumann Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Georgia Southern (-6.5)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Truist Field

Truist Field TV Channel: The CW

The CW Favorite: Wake Forest (-3.5)

Kennesaw State Owls at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Tucker Stadium

Tucker Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

UAB Blazers at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Sanford Stadium

Sanford Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia (-42)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!