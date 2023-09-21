Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Fayette County, Georgia, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fayette County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Whitewater High School at LaGrange High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 21
- Location: LaGrange, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Starr's Mill High School at Troup County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: LaGrange, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverdale High School at Fayette County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Fayetteville, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Notre Dame Academy at St Mary's Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Fayetteville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
