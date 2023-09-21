Thursday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (97-55) and Washington Nationals (68-85) squaring off at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on September 21.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Max Fried (7-1) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (3-6) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 137 times this season and won 89, or 65%, of those games.

This season Atlanta has won 10 of its 15 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta leads MLB with 880 runs scored this season.

The Braves' 4.12 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule