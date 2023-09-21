One of the best running backs in football last season will be on display when Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers host the New York Giants on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

See player props for the 49ers' and Giants' biggest contributors in this contest.

Christian McCaffrey Touchdown Odds

McCaffrey Odds to Score First TD: +240

McCaffrey Odds to Score Anytime TD: +120

Matt Breida Touchdown Odds

Breida Odds to Score First TD: +1200

Breida Odds to Score Anytime TD: +500

More 49ers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds George Kittle - - 44.5 (-113) Christian McCaffrey - 79.5 (-113) 30.5 (-113) Brock Purdy 229.5 (-113) - - Deebo Samuel - 14.5 (-113) 55.5 (-113)

More Giants Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Darren Waller - - 48.5 (-113) Matt Breida - 31.5 (-113) - Parris Campbell - - 26.5 (-113) Daniel Jones 211.5 (-113) 39.5 (-113) - Darius Slayton - - 34.5 (-113) Isaiah Hodgins - - 30.5 (-113)

