Jaguars Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars at the moment have +2500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Watch the Jaguars this season on Fubo!
Jaguars Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: -120
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
Looking to place a futures bet on the Jaguars to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Jacksonville Betting Insights
- Jacksonville compiled an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Jaguars and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.
- Jacksonville put up 357.4 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 10th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 24th, surrendering 353.3 yards per game.
- The Jaguars went 5-3 at home last season and 4-5 on the road.
- When favored last season Jacksonville had just two victories (2-3). When the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.
- In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.
Jaguars Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Trevor Lawrence passed for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.3%.
- On the ground, Lawrence scored five touchdowns and picked up 291 yards.
- Travis Etienne ran for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.
- Also, Etienne had 35 catches for 316 yards and zero touchdowns.
- Christian Kirk had 84 catches for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- In the passing game, Zay Jones scored five TDs, hauling in 82 balls for 823 yards (51.4 per game).
- Foyesade Oluokun had 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended last year.
Bet on Jaguars to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Jaguars Player Futures
2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Colts
|W 31-21
|+15000
|2
|September 17
|Chiefs
|L 17-9
|+600
|3
|September 24
|Texans
|-
|+75000
|4
|October 1
|Falcons
|-
|+4000
|5
|October 8
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|6
|October 15
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|7
|October 19
|@ Saints
|-
|+2800
|8
|October 29
|@ Steelers
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 12
|49ers
|-
|+600
|11
|November 19
|Titans
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 26
|@ Texans
|-
|+75000
|13
|December 4
|Bengals
|-
|+2000
|14
|December 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+4000
|15
|December 17
|Ravens
|-
|+1400
|16
|December 24
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|Panthers
|-
|+25000
|18
|January 7
|@ Titans
|-
|+6600
Odds are current as of September 20 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.