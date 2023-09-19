At +2500 as of September 19, the Jacksonville Jaguars aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Watch the Jaguars this season on Fubo!

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -120

-120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Looking to place a futures bet on the Jaguars to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

Last season, eight Jaguars games went over the point total.

Jacksonville totaled 357.4 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 10th in the . On the other side of the ball, it ranked 24th, surrendering 353.3 yards per contest.

The Jaguars posted five wins at home last season and four away.

Jacksonville won only two games as favorites (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.

In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), completing 66.3% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 17 games last year.

Lawrence also rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.

In 17 games, Travis Etienne ran for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five TDs.

In the passing game, Etienne scored zero touchdowns, with 35 receptions for 316 yards.

In 17 games a season ago, Christian Kirk had 84 receptions for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Zay Jones had 82 catches for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.

Foyesade Oluokun had 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended last year.

Bet on Jaguars to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Jaguars Player Futures

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts W 31-21 +15000 2 September 17 Chiefs L 17-9 +600 3 September 24 Texans - +75000 4 October 1 Falcons - +4000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +1000 6 October 15 Colts - +15000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +2500 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +3500 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +600 11 November 19 Titans - +6600 12 November 26 @ Texans - +75000 13 December 4 Bengals - +1800 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3000 15 December 17 Ravens - +1400 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +6600 17 December 31 Panthers - +25000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +6600

Odds are current as of September 19 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.