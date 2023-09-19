The Dallas Wings and the Atlanta Dream will go head to head in Game 2 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Dream vs. Wings matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Dream vs. Wings Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Arena: College Park Center

Dream vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Dream Moneyline
BetMGM Wings (-6.5) 170.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Wings (-6.5) 170.5 -333 +210 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Dream vs. Wings Betting Trends

  • The Wings have compiled a 22-18-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Dream have won 19 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 19 times.
  • Dallas has covered the spread six times this season (6-7 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
  • When playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season, Atlanta has an ATS record of 4-6.
  • A total of 24 out of the Wings' 40 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • A total of 17 Dream games this season have gone over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.