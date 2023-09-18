A match in the Chengdu Open quarterfinals is next up for Alexander Zverev, and he will meet Miomir Kecmanovic. Zverev's odds to win it all at Sichuan International Tennis Center are +165, tops in the field.

Zverev at the 2023 Chengdu Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 19-26

September 19-26 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Zverev's Next Match

After beating Pavel Kotov 7-6, 4-6, 6-1, Zverev will face Kecmanovic in the quarterfinals on Sunday, September 24 at 3:40 AM ET.

Zverev is listed at -550 to win his next match against Kecmanovic.

Zverev Stats

In the Round of 16 on Saturday, Zverev beat No. 106-ranked Kotov, 7-6, 4-6, 6-1.

Zverev has won one of his 19 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 41-18.

Zverev is 16-9 on hard courts over the past year.

Zverev has played 25.8 games per match in his 59 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

Zverev, in 25 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 28.3 games per match and won 51.9% of them.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Zverev has won 83.0% of his games on serve, and 25.5% on return.

On hard courts over the past year, Zverev has been victorious in 21.8% of his return games and 82.2% of his service games.

