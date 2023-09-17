At +2000 as of September 17, the Jacksonville Jaguars aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -190

-190 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Jaguars games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Jacksonville put up 357.4 yards per game offensively last year (10th in ), and it surrendered 353.3 yards per game (24th) on the other side of the ball.

The Jaguars picked up five wins at home last season and four away.

When favored last season Jacksonville picked up only two wins (2-3). As the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.

In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence had 25 touchdown passes and eight interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 66.3% of his throws for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game).

Lawrence also ran for 291 yards and five TDs.

On the ground, Travis Etienne scored five touchdowns and picked up 1,125 yards (66.2 per game).

Etienne also had 35 catches for 316 yards and zero TDs.

In 17 games a season ago, Christian Kirk had 84 receptions for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.

In the passing game, Zay Jones scored five TDs, hauling in 82 balls for 823 yards (51.4 per game).

Foyesade Oluokun had 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended last year.

Jaguars Player Futures

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts W 31-21 +25000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +650 3 September 24 Texans - +40000 4 October 1 Falcons - +5000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +900 6 October 15 Colts - +25000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +3000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +6600 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +700 11 November 19 Titans - +10000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +40000 13 December 4 Bengals - +1400 14 December 10 @ Browns - +1800 15 December 17 Ravens - +1600 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +12500 17 December 31 Panthers - +20000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +10000

